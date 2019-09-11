Warner Robins man receives 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County Superior Court judge sentenced 41-year-old Kevin Dale Keys to 20 years in prison for the 2018 attempted murder of Lakeita Lowe.

This is according to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s office.

The news release says that the judge sentenced Keys to 30 years, but must serve 20 years in prison. Keys pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Felony Murder.

Keys received his sentence on September 10, 2019.

The incident



On April 1, 2018, Keys shot Lowe from behind as she cooked an Easter meal. The bullet entered the base of her skull and exited through her right cheek.

The news release says that Lowe’s four children were in the home when the shooting happened. The children saw Keys flee the scene in his vehicle.

Authorities later arrested Keys after a traffic stop in Hall County, Georgia.

Lowe was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and treated for her gunshot injuries.