Houston County hosts undefeated Peach County at Freedom Field

By
Montezz Allen
-
0

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears are gearing up for their Friday night game against Peach County.

The Bears are off to an excellent 3-0 start, and have already won more games this season than the last two seasons.

They went 2-8 in both 2017 and 2018, and 0-4 in Region 1 6A both years, as well.

The Bears are averaging 40 points per game on offense, while their defense is giving up a little over three points per game.

They blanked Rutland 54-0 last week, but have a much taller task this week. They’re up against a Peach County squad they lost to last year, 49-14.

Head football coach Ryan Crawford spoke about the upcoming game.

“It’s one of the first big games we have on our schedule,” said Crawford.  “You know, we believe Perry was a big game for us, but that was on the road at their place, and this is another chance to play at our place, and a great atmosphere.

“Football means a lot in middle Georgia, and there’s a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players and programs around here. We’re fortunate to play a lot of them, and this is just the first one. Peach is a great football team, and our kids are excited about the challenge.”

