Parent dispute leads to gunfire at youth football game in Texas

A girl was grazed and a woman shot in a leg Saturday when a parent dispute led to gunfire at a youth football game in Fort Worth, Texas, police said.

This incident started as a parent dispute at a “pee wee football game,” Officer J. Pollozani of the Fort Worth Police Department said by email.

- Advertisement -

“It is believed, the son of one of the parents arrived at the location armed with a handgun and began discharging the firearm,” he said.

The gunfire broke out during the third quarter of a game between the Fort Worth Longhorns and the 81G Bulldogs at Eastern Hills High School, NBC News affiliate KXAS in Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

A mother upset over an on-field fight between players called an older son, who arrived and allegedly opened fire, the station reported. Witnesses reported hearing more than 10 rounds coming from a small hill nearby.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Pollozani said.

“The actor is still outstanding,” he said.