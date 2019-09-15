Airborne car accident leaves Warner Robins teen in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single car accident that left a teen in critical condition.

Authorities say that the incident happened around 9:56 a.m. on Sunday. They identified the driver as 18-year-old Alyssa Jackson of Warner Robins.

Deputies say Jackson was traveling I-16 west towards I-75 south.

Deputies say Jackson lost control of the car and hit a concrete guardrail. That’s when the car went airborne and landed in an embankment under a bridge.

Later, authorities say the car caught fire. Jackson was removed from the car and the fire was extinguished.

A medical team took Jackson to Medical Center Navicent Health. She is listed in critical condition.

This accident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.