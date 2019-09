Oil prices up more than 15% after attack on Saudi facilities

Oil prices surged more than 15 percent to their highest level in nearly four months at the open on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities Saturday that knocked out more than five percent of global oil supply.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 19 percent to a session high of $71.95 a barrel at the opening, while U.S. crude futures surged more than 15 percent to a session high of $63.34 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose to the highest since May.

Prices were up about 12 percent by 6:29 p.m., giving up some gains after President Donald Trump said he authorized the release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if needed in a quantity to be determined because of the attack on Saudi’s facilities to keep the markets well-supplied.

Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

….sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied. I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

On Saturday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed its drones struck one of the world’s largest oil processing facilities and a major oilfield operated by Saudi Aramco, sparking a huge fire at a processor crucial to global energy supplies.

However, U.S. blamed Iran, another major oil producer, for the attacks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Sunday that the United States would work with its partners and allies to make sure that energy markets remain well supplied.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attack cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day, at a time when Aramco is trying to ready itself for what is expected to be the world’s largest share sale.

Aramco gave no timeline for output resumption. A source close to the matter told Reuters the return to full oil capacity could take “weeks, not days.”

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, an industry source briefed on the developments told Reuters on Sunday.

“The surge in prices is the natural knee jerk reaction but the path ahead and ability to sustain at elevated levels remains dependent on the duration of the outage, the ability to meet export commitments through domestic drawdowns, demand elasticity at higher prices as well as government and agency policy,” said Michael Tran, managing director of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

“Even if the outage normalizes quickly, the threat of sidelining nearly 6 percent of global oil production is no longer a hypothetical, a black swan or a fat tail. Welcome back, risk premium.”

The attack on plants in the heartland of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, including the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility, came from the direction of Iran, and cruise missiles may have been used, according to a senior U.S. official.

Saudi Arabia is set to become a significant buyer of refined products after attacks on Saturday, consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note.

State oil firm Saudi Aramco will likely buy significant quantities of gasoline, diesel and possibly fuel oil while cutting liquefied petroleum gas exports.

U.S. gasoline futures jumped 11 percent, while U.S. heating oil futures rose about 6.5 percent at the open.