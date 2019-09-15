Twitter mocks Boris Johnson after he compares himself to the Hulk

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got smashed by Twitter users after he attempted to compare himself with Marvel comic book hero the Hulk in an interview with the Daily Mail Sunday.

Johnson made the comment while discussing the U.K.’s struggle to exit the European Union two years after the Brexit vote. The prime minister insisted that the U.K. would escape its “manacles” like the giant green Avenger.

- Advertisement -

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” Johnson told the Mail Sunday.

Twitter users wasted no time in transforming Johnson into a viral meme, mocking his metaphor with edited photos and videos.

Following his accidental exposure to gammon rays during the detonation of an experimental referendum, Boris Johnson became the Uncredible Hulk… pic.twitter.com/A9eXtcwoOD — Bob the Dolphin 🐬 (@bobthe_dolphin) September 15, 2019

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who portrayed the Hulk in Marvel’s cinematic universe, hit back at Johnson for trying to appropriate the character in his political agenda.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.”

Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019

More than two years after voters cast their ballots, British Parliament is still struggling to find a way to depart from the E.U. without setting the country down an economic spiral.

Lawmakers voted on a measure that would prevent leaving the E.U. without a deal on trade and immigration on Sept. 4. The 21 Conservative members who supported the motion were kicked out of the party for defying the prime minister, including Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames.

Parliament was suspended for five weeks, as part of process known as prorogation, just days after the vote until mid-October, which casts doubts on the likelihood that lawmakers will agree on a deal before the country’s Oct. 31 deadline.