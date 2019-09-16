Cooler air on the way later this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – HOT weather is going to continue for the next couple of days, but by the weekend we could see morning lows in the upper 50’s!

TODAY.

High pressure keeps us dry this afternoon as warm temperatures stick around. Under a mostly sunny sky, afternoon high temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 90’s all across Middle Georgia. Overnight temperatures will be running in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

We keep the above average temperatures around tomorrow as well. We will add in a few clouds to the sky, but a mostly sunny sky is still expected. A cold front will move through late tomorrow evening and into early Wednesday.

WEEK AHEAD.

Our best chance of rain comes on Wednesday with a frontal passage, but even then rain showers will be extremely hard to come by. An isolated afternoon shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Through the rest of the work week and into the weekend we are going to see a very nice cool down compared to where we have been over the first half of the month. By Friday afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s while overnight lows on Saturday morning will be in the upper 50’s in some areas!

