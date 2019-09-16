More heat on the way for the last week of summer

We still have another 6 days of summer, and the heat is continuing for Middle Georgia. Highs today reached 98 degrees and we are expecting more of the same for Tuesday. The good thing from all this is that we are also seeing dry air, wrapping around from Hurricane Humberto.



Not only are we seeing dry air on the back side of Humberto, but we are also watching a backdoor cold front (also known as a wedge front). This front will bring cooler air down the Appalachians and trap it, pushing the air into Middle and North Georgia.

This will allow us to finally cool down to the mid 80’s (normal temps for this time of year).



By the weekend temperatures will rebound to the upper 80’s and low 90’s with plentiful sunshine. The first day of fall will bring another warm, dry day to Middle Georgia.