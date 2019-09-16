Mercer University defensive back charged with aggravated sexual assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities charged a Mercer University football player with aggravated sexual assault. This is according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Mercer police arrested 20-year-old Guysen “B.J.” Bohler on September 13th around 11 a.m. According to a Mercer University police report, the incident happened on September 12th between 12:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m.

The police report states that a campus officer was dispatched to a location on campus about an assault. It also specifies that the victim was a student.

Jace Sanders, Mercer’s Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations, says that the defensive back is suspended indefinitely from the football team.

The charges

Mercer police charged Bohler with:

(1) count of sexual assault

(1) count of battery

Later, Bohler was taken to the Bibb County Jail. Kyle Sears, Mercer’s Director of Media Relations, says “the sexual assault charge has been upgraded to aggravated sexual assault.”