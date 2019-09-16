Netflix scores streaming rights 'Seinfeld'

Hello, Netflix.

The streaming service announced Monday that it’s cut a deal to acquire digital rights for the iconic sitcom “Seinfeld.”

“Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix,” the service tweeted. “All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021.”

“Seinfeld” now steams on Disney’s Hulu domestically and on Amazon Prime internationally.

The deal with “Seinfeld” distributor Sony Pictures Television came at a crucial time for Netflix after it lost the streaming rights to two other beloved sitcoms that aired on NBC: “Friends” and “The Office.”

“Friends” will be there for you on AT&T’s upcoming streaming service, starting next year, while Scranton’s favorite paper-supply company goes digital on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service in 2021.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.

“Seinfeld” remains one of the most enduring shows in television history, after 180 episodes that were first run between 1989 and 1998. TBS now holds national syndication rights on the show, in addition to countless local independents that air the show about nothing.

Starting in 2021, cord-cutters who want to binge “Seinfeld” will have to log on to Netflix in order to shout “no soup for you!” at their screens.

Terms of the Netflix/”Seinfeld” deal were not immediately disclosed on Monday.