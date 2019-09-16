Perry mayoral candidates speak before election

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Perry mayoral election happens tomorrow and both candidates are campaigning for votes.

Randall Walker takes on Robbin Jackson for mayor.

Walker served as a council member for the city of Perry for the past ten years. He also served as mayor pro tem.

Walker says his experience with the city, and business background sets him apart from his opponent.

“I want to improve the quality of life for all citizens, maintain a strong financial position and support public safety in our area,” Walker said. “I want to lead my team forward to complete city projects such as constructing a new city hall and finishing park projects.”

While Walker says there won’t be a lot of change if elected mayor, Robbin Jackson says he will change everything. Jackson holds a business degree in business and a masters degree in counseling.

He says with his business background and 44 years of experience working with the Houston County Board of Education, he plans to bring new ideas to the city.

“What sets me apart from my opponent is that I’m not from the swamp,” Jackson said. “People have been in office for a long time, and we need fresh ideas to help the city grow in a positive way.”

Jackson says Perry is known for being a racist community. He says by electing him as the “first African American mayor, it will change the mindset the world has on the city of Perry.”

