Solarize program installs rooftop solar panels for Middle Georgia businesses

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Super Lawn Trucks along with Solarize Middle Georgia kicked off its solar installation celebration Monday.

The installation is the first commercial solar energy system installed through the Solarize Middle Georgia program. Elected officials, business leaders, and solar industry experts gathered to watch the process.

As installers placed solar panels on the roof of the business, community members discussed the bulk-purchasing program set to lower solar energy costs for area businesses.

“If you’ve never looked into having solar power put on your home and business, you should really give it a serious look because today is more affordable than ever and there are contractors available to help you get it done,” said Founder and CEO Tony Bass.

New businesses can join the bulk-purchasing group until October 31st.

Nearly 1,000 solar panels are scheduled to be installed through the Solarize Middle Georgia Program.