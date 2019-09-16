Telfair County Schools locked down after second shooting threat in 5 days

McRae-Helena, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities put Telfair County Schools on lockdown after a shooting threat was sent via text message on Monday. This comes from McRae-Helena Police Chief Glenn Giles.

“We have a student in custody, but we can’t go into details due to the investigation,” Chief Giles said. Giles says authorities took the student to the youth detention center.

The charges

Authorities charged the juvenile with:

terroristic threats

transmitting a false alarm

disruption of a public school

Chief Giles says the lockdown has since been lifted. He also says that they found no weapon on the juvenile.

This was the second shooting threat for Telfair County Schools. The first happened on Friday via social media.