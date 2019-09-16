Man passes away after being hit by a car in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon man passed away over the weekend after he was hit by a car last Wednesday.

The Bibb County Coroner’s Office confirms that 37 year old Jason Simmons died Sunday at Medical Center Navicent Health.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Simmons was pushing his bike near the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road in Macon on September 11th when he was hit by a Toyota Camry.

No one else was injured during the crash and it remains under investigation.