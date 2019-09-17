3 hurt when car crashes into lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York

A car crashed into the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, on Tuesday evening, causing minor injuries to two pedestrians and the driver, police said.

The crash in the city’s downtown appears to be an accident, and there is nothing suspicious about it, New Rochelle police said.

The vehicle crashed into the building just before 9 p.m. in New Rochelle, which is north of New York City, according to police.

Video from the scene showed a damaged black sedan partly inside the building, and workers cleaning up broken glass and damaged doors. A man who was nearby told reporters he heard “like a boom.”

“I think it’s crazy, and I just think that it’s a lucky thing there wasn’t anyone passing along the sidewalk at the moment,” another woman, Andrea Aljoe, told NBC New York.

Police said Tuesday night that it was unknown what caused the driver to hit the building.