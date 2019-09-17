Widening Bass Road, resurfacing tennis courts, among items Macon-Bibb commissioners to vote on

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday night, the Macon-Bibb Commission votes on a project to widen Bass Road. With new stores in the North Macon Plaza, commissioners want to lessen traffic headaches.

The project will widen Bass from two lanes to four lanes if approved.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to allocate $30.5 million for the project.

More than $5 million will come from county SPLOST funds.

Commissioners are also voting on a $750,000 SPLOST project to resurface Macon-Bibb’s tennis courts. The project includes new LED lighting.

Commissioners say the county misses out on millions of dollars from not hosting tennis tournaments because of the courts’ bad shape. This causes tournaments to be played elsewhere.