City of Warner Robins adds two new faces to council

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Warner Robins added two new people to council Monday night.

The Warner Robins city council appointed Fred Graham as the new city attorney and Kim Demoonie steps in as acting city clerk.

- Advertisement -

Graham has been working for the city for 15 years and was a judge for most of his time.

Graham says his experience with the court system will help in his new position.

His first day starts Tuesday, September 17th.

Related Article: Husband of Warner Robins Councilwoman passes

Mayor Randy Toms says the council selected the new attorney but thinks Graham will work well with the city.

“I’m going to support him in doing what’s best for the city,” Mayor Toms said.

Mayor Toms says the city is still looking for a full-time city clerk but will benefit from having Demoonie as acting City Clerk for now.