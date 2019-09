MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A construction worker who fell from a bridge near downtown Macon died today.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 44-year-old Jason Searcy was pronounced dead at 3:56 p.m. on September 17. Jones says that Searcy died from a closed head injury at Medical Center Navicent Health.

On September 6, a decking gave way and Searcy fell approximately 30 feet onto a concrete drainage ditch. His death stems from the fall.