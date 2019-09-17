Five arrested, another wanted for meth trafficking in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say five people face meth trafficking and other charges. However, they are still searching for another suspect.

Bibb deputies along with Peach County deputies and members of the D.E.A. served four search warrants on four locations in Bibb County on September 7th at 5:30 p.m.

Authorities call this an effort to stop the flow of Methamphetamine and related crimes in Bibb County.

Deputies served warrants for addresses in the following blocks:

7200 block of Houston Road

6000 block of Taylor Drive

3600 block of Jones Road

2300 block of Allen Road

During the search, authorities say they found over one kilo of methamphetamine, one gun, three motor vehicles, and seized approximately $8,000.00 in cash.

Deputies say they arrested five people for trafficking in meth and other charges at the locations.

Deputies are still looking for 32-year-old Wayne Thomas Tisdale, of Macon. Authorities have a warrant for Tisdale’s arrest on the charge of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Deputies say that Tisdale was not at his home on Allen Road when deputies conducted the search warrant.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wayne Thomas Tisdale, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The charges

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Richard Charles Allen III and 32-year-old Nichole Ashley Smith at the Houston Road location.

Deputies took Richard Charles Allen III to the Bibb County jail and charged him with:

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony

He is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies took Nichole Ashley Smith to the Bibb County jail and charged her with:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

She is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old James Ashley Staples III at the Taylor Drive location. They took Staples to the Bibb County jail and charged him with:

Trafficking of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

He is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Richard Corey Moore and 31-year-old Ashley Kretlow Bailey at the Jones Road location.

Deputies took Richard Moore to the Bibb County jail and charged him with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies took Ashley Bailey to the Bibb County jail and charged her with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. She is being held without bond at this time.

Authorities say such operations allow deputies to remove dangerous drugs from the streets of Bibb County as well as stop the crimes that are associated with the use and sale of the drugs. Crimes such as armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and others which drug dealers and users commit to obtain the drugs.