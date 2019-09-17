Warner Robins Municipal Court project up for rebid

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The reconstruction of a building that will house the Warner Robins Municipal Court is up for rebid.

The Parrish Construction Group quoted Warner Robins an amount that went over the city’s budget.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Randy Toms says putting the project up for rebid pushes the timeline back.

“We need to make changes to the outside of the structure,” Toms said. “It’s going to be over budget by its current design.”

The current Municipal Court is held in the Houston Healthcare Pavilion. Mayor Toms says the city needs its own space rather than that owned by the hospital.

“Currently we have a request to vacate the building on the first of November,” Toms said. “We will have to find somewhere to hold temporary court.”

Council-member Larry Curtis says the budget for the project was $2.6 million. The construction company quoted the city over $3 million.

“I hope a decision will be made within the next three weeks on who will construct the new municipal court,” Curtis said. “As soon as a construction company is approved, I want to start demolition immediately.”

Mandy Stella, the assistant to the mayor, says the building to serve as the new municipal court was bought a couple of years ago. The building is located at 308 N. Davis Drive across the street from Zaxby’s.