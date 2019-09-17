Perry Police Department adds two new K-9 officers

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Perry Police K-9 Unit welcomes two furry members to the team.

Sargent Jeff Keenom, K-9 department supervisor, says the department usually staffs five dogs. After retiring two, it was time for new pups.

- Advertisement -

Corporal Aaron Conner received the opportunity to handle K-9 Kilo, a black lab approaching two years old.

“I have worked with law enforcement for almost 14 years and never had a K-9,” Conner said. Kilo will serve as the department’s only narcotics and tracking dog.

Perry PD has one bomb dog and four narcotics dogs. However, most of them cannot track.

Related Article: Nearly 600 stuffed animals collected for children

Conner says Kilo’s nose proves to be a strong asset.

The 4-week training program for the dogs and their handlers start Monday, September 23rd.