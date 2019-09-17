A few rain showers and a big cool down on the way to Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia topped out at 103 this afternoon, making it the hottest day since 2016. After a long string of 90+ degree days, we are finally getting a cool down across parts of the southeast.

A few isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday behind a cold front. This is just the beginning of a break from the heat, as highs reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s.



A wedge front builds into the area by Thursday. This will funnel in cold air that will be trapped by the mountains to our east. Expect an extended break from the mid and upper 90’s as we head into the weekend. We could even see lows in the upper 50’s!!



The weekend will bring more sunshine to the area (no surprise there) with upper 80’s and low 60’s. The first day of fall will bring another very warm day across Middle Georgia.



Meanwhile in the tropics, we have seen a very active day. A tropical wave off the coast of Texas became a named storm in just a few hours (Imelda). Imelda will continue to bring heavy, flooding rains to parts of coastal Texas. Hurricane Humberto intensified into a major hurricane, as it heads out to sea. We are also watching Tropical Depression Ten as it tracks towards the Caribbean. We will continue to watch Ten closely as it moves closer to Middle Georgia, although it is expected to go back out to sea before reaching the US.