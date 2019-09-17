Record breaking temperatures possible today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The hot and dry weather pattern we have been stuck with continues this afternoon with a chance to break a record high temperature in Macon.

TODAY.

A sunny sky is back in the forecast today and that will be accompanied by hot temperatures once again. Yesterday afternoon, we topped out at 98° in Macon, and we are going to be right back there this afternoon. The current record high temperature for this day is 98°. It was most recently set one year ago. Today, we have a good chance of tying or potentially even breaking that record. Tonight, temperatures will be returning to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to roll in ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight and into tomorrow.

TOMORROW.

We will stay partly sunny tomorrow afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90’s as a cold front moves through the region. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out as well.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Dry conditions continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Drier and cooler air moves in Thursday and will last through Saturday. The first day of Fall is on Monday, and temperatures will then be returning to the low 90’s. No significant rainfall accumulation is forecast through the extended period.

