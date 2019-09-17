Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 9-13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 9 and Friday, September 13. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Lake Country Lanes
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
America’s Best Value Inn
2595 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
GCSU Campus Crossroad / The Max
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex
201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Comfort Suites
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Bibb County:
Circle K Store
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Salads 2 Go Market
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 53
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
OMG Salads
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STE 16 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Burger King #8469
853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Hampton Inn and Suites
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Nu-Way Weiners No. 3 / Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Subway / Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Mac Food Service LLC at Academy for Classical Education
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Northwoods Academy
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Piedmont Kitchen and Brewery LLC
450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Oxygen Event Services
104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Northeast High & Appling Middle School
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Crawford County:
Big Chic
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Crawford County High School
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Crawford County Senior Center
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Dodge County:
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Heart of Georgia Nursing Home
815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Roy’s
234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Southern Zest Cafe & Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Houston County:
Waterford Golf Club
620 HWY 96 E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Sonic
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Dunkin Donuts
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Gold Cup Bowling Center
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Sharks Fish & Chicken
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Langston Road Elementary School
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Roco’s
715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Northside Elementary School
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Northside Middle School
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Houston Lake Country Club
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Baymont Inn and Suites
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Hampton Inn – Perry
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Won N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Warner Robins Middle School
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Shirley Hills Elementary
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Taco Bell
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Holiday Inn Express and Suites
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Salsa’s Mexican Grille #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Holiday Inn and Suites
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Jasper County:
Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Five Loaves
130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Macon County:
Camp John Hope
281 HOPE ENTRANCE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Josie’s Restaurant
154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Monroe County:
Comfort Suites
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Lockett’s Country Cooking
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Grits Cafe Inc.
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Dunkin Donuts
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
El Tejado
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Daet: 09-10-2019
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Taylor County:
Georgia Center
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019
Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Twiggs County:
Jeffersonville Elementary School
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Twiggs County Middle/High School
375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Washington County:
Washington County Head Start Davisboro
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019
Brentwood School
725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Washington County High School
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019
Wheeler County:
Bridges of Hope V
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Yuriria Authentic Mexican Restaurant
120 COMMUNITY CHURCH RD HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019
Wheeler County High School
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Wheeler County Head Start
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Wilcox County:
Wilcox County Correctional Institute
470 S BROAD ST PO BOX 397 ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
K&R Quick Stop
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019
Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office
126 MAIN ST E ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019