Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 9-13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 9 and Friday, September 13. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lake Country Lanes

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

America’s Best Value Inn

2595 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Captain D’s

2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

GCSU Campus Crossroad / The Max

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex

201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Comfort Suites

2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Old Clinton BBQ

2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Bibb County:

Circle K Store

4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Salads 2 Go Market

2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 53

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

OMG Salads

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STE 16 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Subway

4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Burger King #8469

853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Starbucks

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Hampton Inn and Suites

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Nu-Way Weiners No. 3 / Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Subway / Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Mac Food Service LLC at Academy for Classical Education

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Northwoods Academy

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Piedmont Kitchen and Brewery LLC

450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Oxygen Event Services

104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Northeast High & Appling Middle School

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Crawford County:

Big Chic

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Crawford County High School

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Crawford County Senior Center

281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Hudson’s BBQ

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Dodge County:

Chinese Chef

850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Heart of Georgia Nursing Home

815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Shug’s BBQ & Catering

211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Roy’s

234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Southern Zest Cafe & Catering

225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Houston County:

Waterford Golf Club

620 HWY 96 E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Sonic

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Dunkin Donuts

866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Gold Cup Bowling Center

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Sharks Fish & Chicken

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Langston Road Elementary School

315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Charlie’s Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Roco’s

715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Westfield School Cafeteria

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Northside Elementary School

305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Northside Middle School

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Abba House

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Houston Lake Country Club

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Baymont Inn and Suites

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Hampton Inn – Perry

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Won N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Tacos & More

1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Warner Robins Middle School

425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

VFW Post 6605 Lounge

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Shirley Hills Elementary

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western

102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Taco Bell

1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Holiday Inn Express and Suites

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Salsa’s Mexican Grille #2

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Holiday Inn and Suites

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Jasper County:

Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant

222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Five Loaves

130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Macon County:

Camp John Hope

281 HOPE ENTRANCE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Josie’s Restaurant

154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Monroe County:

Comfort Suites

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Little Caesars

140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Lockett’s Country Cooking

443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Grits Cafe Inc.

17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Dunkin Donuts

155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

El Tejado

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Daet: 09-10-2019

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Taylor County:

Georgia Center

211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Twiggs County Middle/High School

375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Washington County:

Washington County Head Start Davisboro

216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Brentwood School

725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Washington County High School

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Yuriria Authentic Mexican Restaurant

120 COMMUNITY CHURCH RD HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Wheeler County High School

50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Wheeler County Head Start

67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Wilcox County:

Wilcox County Correctional Institute

470 S BROAD ST PO BOX 397 ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

K&R Quick Stop

303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office

126 MAIN ST E ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019