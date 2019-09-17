Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 9-13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 9 and Friday, September 13. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lake Country Lanes
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

America’s Best Value Inn
2595 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

GCSU Campus Crossroad / The Max
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex
201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Comfort Suites
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Bibb County:

Circle K Store
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Salads 2 Go Market
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 53
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

OMG Salads
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STE 16 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Burger King #8469
853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Hampton Inn and Suites
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Nu-Way Weiners No. 3 / Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Subway / Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Mac Food Service LLC at Academy for Classical Education
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Northwoods Academy
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Piedmont Kitchen and Brewery LLC
450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Oxygen Event Services
104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Northeast High & Appling Middle School
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

Crawford County:

Big Chic
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Crawford County High School
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Crawford County Senior Center
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

 

Dodge County:

Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Heart of Georgia Nursing Home
815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Roy’s
234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Southern Zest Cafe & Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

 

Houston County:

Waterford Golf Club
620 HWY 96 E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Sonic
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Dunkin Donuts
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Gold Cup Bowling Center
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Sharks Fish & Chicken
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Langston Road Elementary School
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Roco’s
715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Northside Elementary School
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Northside Middle School
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Houston Lake Country Club
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Baymont Inn and Suites
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Hampton Inn – Perry
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Won N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Warner Robins Middle School
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Shirley Hills Elementary
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Taco Bell
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Holiday Inn Express and Suites
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Salsa’s Mexican Grille #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Holiday Inn and Suites
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

Jasper County:

Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Five Loaves
130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

Macon County:

Camp John Hope
281 HOPE ENTRANCE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Josie’s Restaurant
154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

 

Monroe County:

Comfort Suites
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Lockett’s Country Cooking
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Grits Cafe Inc.
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Dunkin Donuts
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

El Tejado
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Daet: 09-10-2019

Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

Taylor County:

Georgia Center
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2019

Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

Twiggs County Middle/High School
375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

 

Washington County:

Washington County Head Start Davisboro
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2019

Brentwood School
725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Washington County High School
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Yuriria Authentic Mexican Restaurant
120 COMMUNITY CHURCH RD HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2019

Wheeler County High School
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Wheeler County Head Start
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

Wilcox County:

Wilcox County Correctional Institute
470 S BROAD ST PO BOX 397 ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

K&R Quick Stop
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office
126 MAIN ST E ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2019

 

