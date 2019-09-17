Trump to tour San Diego border wall

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump will tour a section of the border wall in Southern California on Wednesday, returning to the scene where he last year promised to stop “99 percent” of undocumented immigration at the site.

The visit to Otay Mesa, a neighborhood of San Diego along the Mexican border, will be the last stop on the president’s two-day fundraising trip through California. The Otay Mesa Port of Entry connects Otay Mesa to Otay Centenario in the Mexican city of Tijuana.

- Advertisement -

Trump is scheduled to fly to San Diego after a joint fundraising committee breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, the White House said. The White House said he would spend about an hour at the wall in midafternoon.

Trump visited the location in March 2018 to review prototypes of what would eventually become the barrier at Otay Mesa. At the time, he said: “We have a lousy wall over here now, but at least it stops 90, 95 percent. When we put up the real wall, we’re going to stop 99 percent, maybe more than that.”

While Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanics stood at 79 percent in a Pew Research Center poll last month, he urged Hispanic voters to support him at a rally on Monday in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

“Nobody loves the Hispanics more,” Trump said. “We love our Hispanics. Get out and vote.”