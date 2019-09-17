United Way announces ‘The MERRIE Christmas Project’ in memory of Macon woman

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) –The parents of a Macon woman who lived her life with a rare genetic condition known as Williams Syndrome, is turning her passing into a positive.

Mike and Nancy Kaplan along with United Way of Central Georgia, announced “The Merrie Christmas Project” in Merrie’s love for Christmas.

“I miss her terribly, and like I said, I’m truly blessed to have had her,” Nancy Kaplan said.

Fitting to her name, she was known as a friendly, outgoing woman, who brought joy wherever she went.

“The unique thing about Mary was she brought so much joy to so many people all the time, especially at Christmas time, she I was a big fan of Santa Claus,” Mike Kaplan said.

Mike and Nancy want to honor of Merrie with a fundraising effort aimed at providing gifts, holiday supplies, and food to families in need during the holiday season.

“Our whole life was centered around this precious Jewel that we had for a while, and I want other people to experience it,” Nancy Kaplan said.

The Kaplan’s also say they came up with the initiative after thinking about Merrie, and what they will be doing for Christmas this year.

United Way of Central Georgia is now accepting donations for The Merrie Christmas Project. To donate click here.