BS Report: September 18th

Georgia has its biggest home game in forever this Saturday when the fighting Irish of Notre Dame plays a prime-time game at Dooley Field. Georgia fans have been waiting on this for years – not just this game against Notre Dame, but a game against a National team outside of the SEC. We need more of these games, instead of the cash-for-clunker games that we are burdened with each year. No offense to Murray State and Arkansas State, but that’s just not a draw. It’s been hot the last two weeks, and many fans likely felt better parked in their recliner watching the game on their big screen TV – with a no-wait bathroom just steps away – compared to going to those games. This weekend, however, will be different. And the matchup for Georgia is really good. Notre Dame has allowed an average of 230 rushing yards in their first two games. You tell me – if Georgia rushes for 230 yards Saturday night, how can they lose? Georgia has rushed for 286 yards per game in the first three weeks – good enough for the 8th best mark in the country. So, you can expect Georgia to run the ball a lot. D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrian, Zamir White and James Cook could get a lot of work. But since this is a nationally televised game against a big opponent, expect Kirby Smart to score as many points as possible. The resume must be impressive for this Georgia team. Sure, if they go undefeated, it might not matter. But still, if they were to win by three touchdowns Saturday night, many around the nation would realize this team is right there with Clemson and Alabama. Georgia can’t take Notre Dame for granted. They’ve got good athletes, good players, but this Georgia team is different. They’ve got more depth than every before and the talent is tremendous. Someone asked me the other day what was Georgia’s biggest weakness. When I paused, they said, “Okay, then when you ranked their strengths, what’s last on the list?” I still didn’t know how to answer the question. This is an Alabama-like dilemma, and of course, it’s a good problem to have. The Bulldogs of this year are much like the Bulldogs of two years ago, when they were an eyelash away from a national title. That team had stars, like Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Roquan Smith. This team now has an experienced Jake Fromm and stars like Swift and a host of young players that may be even better than the group in 2017. Georgia will win this week, and they may win big. They need to be challenged, and Notre Dame will do that – for a while. But don’t be shocked if the Bulldogs beat the fighting Irish by three touchdowns.