Cochran woman shares life-threatening carbon monoxide encounter

Zoe Mosley wants people to know of the importance of protecting your family from carbon monoxide.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Cochran woman says she had a life-threatening incident with carbon monoxide in her home. Now she has a message on how to stay safe from what firefighters call a “silent killer.”

Zoe Mosley cooked a nice family dinner over the weekend at her home. However, the night ended in dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide.

- Advertisement -

“Everybody had gone home, except myself and a friend,” she said. “We were sitting here and both remarked that we can just go to sleep.”

At that same time, her ADT Security alarm went off. An ADT representative called warning her of carbon monoxide.

“They didn’t give me a choice, it was just get out the house,” Mosley said.

Related Article: Families return to nothing after fire takes their home

Bleckly County Fire Department responded to the call. They said it was from a malfunction in her stove.

“They brought in the carbon monoxide monitor,” she said. “The readings were over 300 and the readings should be zero.”

She wants people to know of the importance of protecting your family from carbon monoxide.

“It’s something we don’t think about on a day to day basis and it’s a silent killer,” Mosley said. “It has no odor, no taste, and never knew it existed if I didn’t have my alarm. That was my life saver.”

Jeremy Webb with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department recommends getting a duel smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for your home.

“Especially at this time of year,” Webb said. “It’s a good time to do it right before our winter months when we start bringing out our space heaters and start lighting up our furnaces.”

Tips

Webb gives the following tips: