EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Eatonton Police Department along with GBI agents are investigating the death of two bodies found at a residence on Sparta highway.

This is according to Police Chief Kent Lawrence.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say the initial call came in at 9:30 a.m. this morning. Authorities identified the two victims, but will not release the names until family members are notified.

This incident is still under investigation.