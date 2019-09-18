Macon Regional Crimestoppers announces Q3 Top 15 Most Wanted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon Regional Crimestoppers released the new Top 15 Most Wanted fugitives for the third quarter in the Macon Regional area.

United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler announced the list in a news conference Wednesday.

Peeler says the new defendants are wanted on charges of aggravated assault, manslaughter and child molestation.

Carlos Anderson, 45, Baldwin County — Aggravated Assault

Abel Salas DeLeon, 32, Baldwin County — Child Molestation

Larry Bryant, 25, Bibb County — Criminal Street Gang Participation

Davarius Curry, 32, Bibb County — Aggravated Assault

Diego Martinez, 41, Bibb County — Child Molestation

Devonte Robinson, 22, Bibb County — Aggravated Assault, Battery, Obstructing 911 call, Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Tyree Welch, 22, Bibb County — Criminal Street Gang Participation, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft by Taking

Deandre Billue, 31, Bibb County — False Imprisonment, Battery, Obstructing 911 call

Moses Rodriguez, 34, Houston County — Aggravated Assault, Battery (7 counts)

Kevin Hurley, 29, Houston County — Aggravated Battery

Tia Hill, 34, Houston County — Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of Schedule II, Fleeing and Eluding

Ashton Hopkins, 21, Houston County — Aggravated Assault, Battery

Martin Martinez, 43, Monroe County — Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Cruelty to Children

Alonzo Sapp, 29, Jones County — Voluntary Manslaughter

Taveon Davis, 27, Monroe County — Kidnapping, Fleeing and Eluding

Crimestoppers select offenders based on input from law enforcement agencies throughout Middle Georgia.

Anyone with information

If you have information about the Top 15 Most Wanted, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.