Warner Robins mayor visits students at Miller Elementary for Constitution Day

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Mayor Randy Toms made a special visit to Miller Elementary School Wednesday.

He wasn’t there to talk about politics. Instead, he taught students about the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

Each year, elected officials visit schools to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

Students paid close attention and got the chance to ask Mayor Toms questions about Constitution Day.

“I think there are so many things in life people tell our young people saying: you can’t do this and you can’t do that,” said Toms. “But I want them to understand that for 232 years, we’ve had a document called the United States Constitution that gives them the freedom to go out there and be a success.”

Students were given Constitution booklets. The booklets contain copies of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, as well as flashcards, important dates, amendments, and quotes.