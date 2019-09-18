Much cooler weather on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After setting a new record high temperature of 103° yesterday at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, we begin our cool down today as a wedge front moves through Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

Cloud cover this afternoon will be plenty and temperatures are going to top out around 90° in most areas. Rain chances will be hard to come by, but as our backdoor cold front slides through we could squeeze out a few isolated showers. Tonight temperatures will cool off nicely into the middle 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Drier and cooler air will be in full force tomorrow afternoon. Under a sunny sky I expect temperatures to top out in the middle 80’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by Friday morning!

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry through the weekend with temperatures gradually warming up into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s by the first day of Fall on Monday.

