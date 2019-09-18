New York college student jailed for medical marijuana in Russia is freed

A New York City college student held in Russia for possessing medicinal marijuana has pleaded guilty and has been freed, according to a court statement.

Audrey Eliza Lorber has been freed and fined 15,000 rubles, or around $235, and her pre-trial detention was counted as time served for her sentence, the court said in its statement Monday.

Audrey Lorbervia Instagram

Lorber had 19.05 grams, about two-thirds of an ounce, of cannabis in her belongings when she was searched at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, according to a previous statement by the St. Petersburg court system.

That statement was issued Sept. 2, but it did not say when the alleged offense occurred.

The St. Petersburg court statement about her arrest said Lorber’s contraband was for medicinal purposes but that arrangement did not apply to the territory of Russia.

Lorber is a student at Pace University in New York, the university has confirmed. She lives on Staten Island.

The St. Petersburg court system wrote on its Telegram channel that she was fined the $235 after finding her guilty of drug possession.