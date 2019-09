IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Thursday morning, expect closures on State Route 57 covering from the Fall Line Freeway near US 441 due to surface maintenance.

According to a GDOT news release, there will be single-lane closures with a flagging operation for pavement preservation. Drivers are encouraged to slow down in the area.

Hours of construction

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

WHERE: State Route 57