(WGRZ) Buffalo Police are still trying to figure out whether human remains found inside a burned-out car Monday night are connected to a little boy found in a box Monday morning.

As that investigation continues, a family from Florida came to Buffalo Tuesday to try to get custody of the child as police search for his missing parents.

The family also met the women who took care of the boy after he turned up on one of their porches.

