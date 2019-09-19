Another mild, sunny day on the way for Friday

It is finally feeling like fall across parts of Middle Georgia. Our high temps made it into the middle 80’s this afternoon, which is normal for this time of year. We have also seen an increase in dry air across the southeast. This will lead to low temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s for Friday morning.

We also continue to monitor the tropics. Tropical Storm Imelda is now just an area of low pressure that continues to drop flooding rains across parts of Texas. Some areas have seen rain totals of over 20″ in just 48 hours.

We are closely tracking Hurricane Jerry as well, but at the moment the forecast still takes it along Humbertos track, meaning that it will be no threat to the US.