Bibb deputy suspended following DUI arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Troopers arrest a Bibb County deputy for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the incident report, a trooper stopped Anthony Colbert around 11:00pm Sunday in Bibb County. The report shows Colbert was going 123 miles per hour in a Mercedes car in a 55 speed zone.

The report goes on to says, Colbert mentioned he was a lieutenant with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The trooper said Colbert was under the influence of alcohol. He refused a blood test and was taken to the Bibb County jail.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Colbert is suspended pending his case.