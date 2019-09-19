Crawford County will combine middle school, high school in one facility

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Crawford County is getting a new building that will house both middle and high school classes.

The middle school/high school facility will sit where the existing high school sits.

Superintendent of Crawford County Schools, Brent Lowe, says this started because the elementary school needs six new classrooms to hold its the students.

Lowe says instead of building new rooms at the elementary school, the new facility will have both middle and high school in a two-story building. Grades three through five will move into the middle school building and the elementary school will have preschool through second grade.

Lowe says the project qualified for Low Wealth Project Specific Funding.

“If it takes more than one SPLOST cycle for the school to pay its part of the project, the state will provide more money,” Lowe said.

The new facility will have grades 6 through 12. This means they will have the same principal, administration team and school morals throughout most of their school experience.

Lowe says there are only 810 total middle and high school students. Therefore, housing them in the same facility will be perfect.

Lowe also says with the merge, jobs will not be taken away. In fact, having two schools in one facility will help in the long run.

“Some of our teachers are stretched between both schools, so having them both in one area will cut back on transportation,” Lowe said.

The stages

The first stage of the plan is to remove one of the buildings that block the new facility. When this happens, students at the existing high school will be condensed in one building.

The second stage is to build the new facility. Lowe says this will be a two-year process that will happen over the summers.

The final stage is to demolish the old high school and replace it with a parking lot.

Lowe says the end goal is to start having class in the new facility in the 2022-2023 school year. Southern A&E and Parrish Construction were hired to manage the project.

Lowe says the county hopes to break ground next April.