Teen sexually assaults 79-year-old woman in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teen who sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman in her home on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 14 around 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to Buford Place about a possible rape. Upon arrival, deputies approached the elderly victim.

Deputies say that the woman cried hysterically and seemed to be scared as they approached her. A female deputy and a neighbor tried comforting her.

Authorities say the neighbor reported that a teenage boy walked the neighborhood selling candy.

Deputies say the teenager knocked at the victim’s door. The victim reported that she answered the door, agreed to buy candy from him, and then went to get some money.

Deputies say when the victim returned, the teenager forced his way into the house, pushed her to the couch, and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities sent a lookout alert in search of the teenager.

Investigators are still looking into this incident.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.