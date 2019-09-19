Fall-like weather returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Cooler and drier air continues to work its way into Middle Georgia, and within the next couple of days we are looking at seeing morning lows in the 50’s for the first time since the middle of June!

TODAY.

It is a partly cloudy start to the morning, and clouds will continue to clear the area as we head through the next several hours. By this afternoon we are still looking at a partly sunny sky with temperatures warming up into the middle 80’s during the heat of the afternoon. We will stay dry today as well. It will be breezy at times today as an easterly wind will have gusts in the 15 mph range. Overnight temperatures will be falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by the time you wake up tomorrow morning!

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way for your Friday afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky temperatures are going to top out again in the middle 80’s before falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s overnight. There are going to be no issues for Friday night high school football games!

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We stay dry through the weekend as temperatures begin to slowly make their way back towards the 90’s by the start of Fall on Monday.

