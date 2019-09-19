Georgia School Nutrition Association holds annual luncheon at Centreplex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 400 school nutrition professionals gathered in Macon this afternoon to kick off National School Lunch Week.

School cafeteria and school district officials came together for the event at the Macon Centreplex.

The luncheon focused on school trends, farm to school programs, and blending school nutrition with education.

“It’s a big celebration and a time for our membership to come together, and celebrate the job that we do each school day, feeding our kids,” Georgia School Nutrition Association President Cheryl Jones said.

The event also honored school districts for increasing participation in school meal programs and promoting healthy choices on social media.

National School Lunch Week is October 15th through 19th.