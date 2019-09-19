Hot air balloon crash lands in San Diego neighborhood

A hot air balloon pilot crash landed in a residential San Diego neighborhood Wednesday evening.

San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey took video as the balloon glided over trees houses and settled in a parking lot.

“Hot air balloon just crash landed in my neighborhood,” Kersey wrote on Twitter. “Pilot did a nice job of putting it down in a parking lot and just missing the houses.”

Photos taken after the landing show the balloon beginning to deflate. No one was injured.

Kersey noted that is was the second time in a year that a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in the area.

Last April, a hot air balloon went down in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood of San Diego, NBC San Diego reported. No one was hurt in that incident either.