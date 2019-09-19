FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mary Persons is hosting Peach County in week five of the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs have won two of their last three games. However, they are coming off a 29-27 loss to Lovett last Friday.

They’re allowing 28.2 points per game this season after allowing just 11 points per game last season.

A lot of that is due to them losing 17 total players on offense and defense.

Peach County’s also coming off a loss as well. The Trojans fell to Houston County, 32-31, in overtime last Friday. Despite the loss, the Trojans remain ranked first in Region 3A.

They’ve won five of their last six matchup’s against Mary Persons, but loss to the Bulldogs 35-21 last season.

The coaches

41NBC’s Montezz Allen spoke to both coaches about the game this Friday.

“They’ve got a senior-laden team, you know, so they’ve got experience,” said Mary Person head football coach Brian Nelson. “Those guys have played in some state championship games. They know what it’s about. And then on top of that, I mean, Chad’s a great coach and they’re coached up really, really extremely well, and it’s gonna take a monumental effort.”

“They always got a really fine coached football team, and there’s no exception this year,” said Peach County head football coach Chad Campbell. “They lost a lot of good players last year and they’re playing a lot of inexperienced kids, but they’re getting better each and every game and it’s always a hard place to play in Forsyth.”