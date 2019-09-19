Mission United fights suicide epidemic among Middle Georgia veterans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Suicide rates have hit alarming heights across the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the national suicide rate increased by more than 25 percent between 1999 and 2016. The Georgia suicide rate is 17.4 percent, but the Georgia veteran suicide rate is higher at 28.9 percent.

- Advertisement -

Mission United Veteran Navigator, Daniel Charles, says with those alarming statistics, he fights every day to stop suicide prevention.

“What we’re doing here locally at the United Way with our mission United program, were trying to get out in front of those numbers and combat suicide with our veteran population,” Charles said.

Charles says if you or someone you know is battling with suicide, call mission united at 2-1-1.