New, “Axe”-citing attraction comes to Macon

The “Mani-ax” ax throwing club opens in October

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A new “ax”-citing attraction is coming to downtown Macon.

The “Mani-ax” ax throwing club will be on the second floor of the old Willow Tree building.

The building sits at the corner of Poplar and Second Street.

Business owner and managing partner, Quinton Bohan, has been ax throwing for three years.

“It’s a safe and super fun activity with non-sharpened axes,” Bohan said. “There are more injuries that happen in bouncy houses than ax throwing.”

Bohan says he plans on opening the ax-throwing club between Oct. 8th and Oct. 15th.

Executive Director for the Urban Development Authority, Alex Morrison, says it’s a new activity that is becoming popular nationwide.

“We are excited that an ax throwing business is coming downtown,” Morrison said.

The building is currently owned by general contractor, Ryan Griffin. Bohan takes possession of the building on October 1st.

The first floor of the old Willow Tree building will be a Ramen Cocktail bar focusing on pasta and drinks.