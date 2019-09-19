New comic book store opens in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The owners of a new comic and collectibles shop who used to travel across the nation selling their own products are now in Macon.

Fanboy Collectibles and Comics is now open on Columbus Road in west Macon.

The comic book store features more than 49,000 back-issue comics. They also have comic books from the 1940s.

Co-owner Monique Huffman says they have a variety of comic books for all ages. She says if you can’t find it in their store, they will order it for you.

“All of the comics in the bins on one side of the store are all back issues,” Huffman said.

“Then we have more stock in the back room as well, so we have a lot of comic books.”

Fanboy Collectibles and Comics also plan to host a “comic festival” on October 26.

Families can attend in-costume to get candy and pick up free comics. Monique says it’s apart of a bi-annual event sponsored by Marvel and D.C.