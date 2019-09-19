Nike drops Antonio Brown amid sexual assault allegations

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been dropped by Nike amid a lawsuit filed in federal court accusing him of assaulting and raping his personal trainer.

A spokesperson for the sports apparel brand told NBC News on Thursday, “Brown is not a Nike athlete,” as first reported by The Boston Globe.

Asked the reason for the decision, the spokesperson said: “We don’t get into specifics of sports marketing relationships.”

The Nike Tech Trainer “Antonio Brown” was released in February. A search for the shoe on the company’s website on Thursday returned a message that the product is no longer available.

Brown also lost an endorsement deal over the weekend with football helmet manufacturer Xenith.

Britney Taylor said Brown, 31, sexually assaulted her on two occasions in 2017 and raped her in 2018, according to a lawsuit filed last week in the Southern District of Florida.

Darren Heitner, an attorney for Brown, said his client “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.”

“He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” Heitner said in a statement.

Brown officially signed with the Patriots last Monday. He was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp.

A representative for Brown declined to comment Thursday.