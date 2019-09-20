1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting in Washington, D.C.

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in a Washington, D.C., apartment complex courtyard Thursday night, police said. Officials said they were looking for a car with two males armed with an “AK style” rifle.

Officers found six people — all adults, five men and one woman — with gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting call about 10 p.m. on Columbia Road Northwest. One of those victims, a man, died, Stuart Emerman, commander of the police department’s third district, told reporters.

A motive is under investigation. Emerman said that investigators were getting various information from witnesses and that a drive-by shooting had not been ruled.

“Our detectives are continuing to interview individuals up here on the scene, as well as review camera footage we can find from the neighborhood,” Emerman said.

The five injured people suffered gunshot wounds that ranged from non-critical to critical and were taken to area hospitals where they were being treated Thursday night, Emerman said.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a light-colored Nissan sedan with two males inside armed with an AK-style rifle, which was last seen where the shooting occurred.

Residents reportedly heard what sounded like rapid gunfire, and Emerson said that there are multiple shell casings at the scene.

About an hour later after the fatal shooting, three people were injured in a shooting about three miles away on Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, NBC Washington reported, citing police. That shooting left one man unconscious and not breathing, and second man and a woman were both conscious and breathing, the station reported.

Emerman said police always investigate whether nearby shootings are related, but said he did not have any information about the second shooting.