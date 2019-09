MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Cassie is a 5 year old beagle mix. She’s energetic, people friendly and a lover. She does not get along with other dogs though, so she needs to be the only dog in the family.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $250 to adopt a puppy from the shelter.