Anti-gun violence rally brings victims together

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- For the first time, an anti-gun violence rally happens in Warner Robins allowing victims to speak out.

Brittany Wynn, the event organizer, stresses that this is not a rally against guns — only gun violence.

“I wanted to have an event that included everyone and raise awareness towards gun violence,” Wynn said. “People need to know the stories. People need to hear the statistics that the police department will provide. You never know when this issue can affect you or affect someone you know.”

Tracie Huff, one of the speakers at the rally, says she lost her husband during an attempted robbery in October 2016.

“I just want to help somebody else, as long as I can help at least one person,” Huff said.

